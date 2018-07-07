Buhari vows to fish out, punish politicians sponsoring violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to fish out and punish politicians who are deliberately instigating violence in some states to score Political points.

He said this in Borno State where he was the Special Guest of Honour at the closing events of the Army Day celebrations in Mungono.

The President assured Nigerians, that a solution on the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen is being found, and anyone culpable will be brought to justice.

Buhari explained that his administration had worked and working tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life.“When I was sworn in as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration would tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor economy and fight corruption.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation has exited recession and is once again vibrant. Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies,” he stated.

Commending the armed forces for keeping the country safe, President Buhari acknowledged that there are still challenges faced by the nation.“This does not mean there are no challenges. There are pockets of violence in several states. Some deliberately instigated by disgruntled politicians who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance.”He reassured the families of the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu of the Dapchi Girls’ School and the world that his administration would not relent in its efforts to see that they are all released.

“I also want to reassure all Nigerians that the issue of farmers and herdsmen clashes is being tackled and all those found culpable would be brought to justice. Let me quickly remind us at this point to always be tolerant, loving and ready to give peace a chance.”

President Buhari reiterated what he said to the Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern Chapter, on Thursday in Abuja, that none of the nation’s religions or cultures permits the killing of one person by another.

Also speaking at the event, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, said that, “we have cut the rubicon of insurgency in the North-East. Thank God, we have come to the end of insurgency. Suicide attack is a sign of weakness, not strength.”

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, commended the army for establishing a Motorcycle Battalion meant to enhance quick mobility and security in areas of unfavourable vehicular movements.He also lauded the Air Force for setting up Rapid Response groups in the six geopolitical zones of the country.He assured that appropriate measures were being put in place to address security challenges across the country.

“The Armed Forces are currently handling Operation Delta Safe in the South-South; Operation Safe Haven in the North Central and Operation Awatse to combat militant activities in the Arepo general area and other parts.

