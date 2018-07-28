Buratai pledges commitment to rule of law, human rights

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai said the Nigerian Army has redefined its training needs in the face of current challenges, specifically the establishment of the army war college and the special forces school.

Buratai disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of the logistics staff course at the Nigerian army college of logistics.

The army chief, who was represented at the occasion, also reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to observe the rule of law, rules of engagement, human rights observance and effective civil-military relations.

