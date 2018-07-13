Home Business CBN moves to stabilize deposit money banks
CBN moves to stabilize deposit money banks
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN moves to stabilize deposit money banks

0
0
now viewing

CBN moves to stabilize deposit money banks

now playing

CBN worries over exit of foreign portfolio investors

now playing

MPC keeps interest rate unchanged at 14%

Image result for CBN moves to stabilize deposit money banksThe Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria said the stability of the banking sector is key to economic recovery.

The committee is convinced that the economy needs a new impetus of increased lending by the banking system.

MPC agreed to adopt innovative ways to encourage Deposit Money Banks to accelerate credit growth, including a reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate.

The Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Edward Adamu said the banking system stability is a requirement for proper financial intermediation needed to support recovery in output.

Related Posts

CBN worries over exit of foreign portfolio investors

TVCN 0

MPC keeps interest rate unchanged at 14%

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies