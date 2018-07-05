Home Business CBN woos importers on the use of the Yuan
CBN woos importers on the use of the Yuan
CBN woos importers on the use of the Yuan

CBN woos importers on the use of the Yuan

UK demands Russia's explanation over nerve attack

Court cancels Imo APC ward congress

Nigeria will be free of Polio in August – WHO

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees $88m shock Juventus Move

Ogun state customs generate more than 2.6 billion naira in six months

The Central Bank of Nigeria is wooing importers of goods from China to use the Yuan instead of the dollar.

The move supports  the bank’s effort to promote naira exchange rate and boost foreign reserves.

The CBN signed a $2.5 billion currency swap arrangement with the People’s Bank of China in May to reduce reliance on the dollar

CBN officials have been holding town hall meetings with businesses in Lagos, Aba and other cities to introduce the Yuan ahead of plans to start auctioning the Asian currency later this month.

