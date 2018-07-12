Home Business CBN worries over exit of foreign portfolio investors
CBN worries over exit of foreign portfolio investors
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN worries over exit of foreign portfolio investors

0
0
now viewing

CBN worries over exit of foreign portfolio investors

now playing

MPC keeps interest rate unchanged at 14%

Image result for CBN worries over exit of foreign portfolio investorsMembers of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria have expressed worry over the exit of foreign portfolio investors from the country on the back of the rise in interest rates in the United States.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said the recent tightening stance of the US Federal reserve, if not sufficiently mitigated, has significant implications for price and exchange rate stability in the country.

A member of MPC, Professor Adeola Adenikinju added that the rising interest rate in the US might lure portfolio investors away from emerging economies, especially Nigeria in a pre-election year.

Related Posts

MPC keeps interest rate unchanged at 14%

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies