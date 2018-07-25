Home Business Changing the government now will hurt the economy – Tunisia PM
Changing the government now will hurt the economy – Tunisia PM
Business
International
World News
0

Changing the government now will hurt the economy – Tunisia PM

0
0
now viewing

Changing the government now will hurt the economy – Tunisia PM

now playing

At least six Tunisian police killed in ambush

now playing

Tunisia left with just one keeper after FIFA refuse appeal

now playing

Death toll in Tunisian migrant ship accident rises to more than 60 - IOM

now playing

Tunisia ruling coalition fails to agree on cabinet reshuffle, economic reforms

now playing

Tunisia reopens consulate in Libyan capital Tripoli

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on Tuesday a change of government would put the economy at risk and shake the confidence of international lenders, rejecting the president’s call for him to stand down amid an economic crisis.

President Beji Caid Essebsi this month urged Chahed to step down if the country’s political and economic problems persisted.

Since the toppling of autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, nine cabinets have failed to resolve high inflation and unemployment. Turmoil and militant attacks have deterred tourists and investors, eroding living standards.

Impatience is rising among lenders such as the International Monetary Fund, which have kept the North African country afloat.

But Chahed said the economy was about to turn a corner.

“A change of government will shake the confidence of Tunisia’s international partners … as economic data will begin to improve by the end of this year,” he told state news agency TAP, in his first response to calls to step down.

Chahed has also had to tackle the problem of trafficking of migrants. Human traffickers have increasingly moved their operations to Tunisia since a crackdown by the coastguard in neighbouring Libya.

Last month he fired Interior Minister Lotfi Brahem after dozens of migrants died when their boat bound for Italy sunk after setting off from a southern island without being intercepted by security forces.

Related Posts

At least six Tunisian police killed in ambush

TVCN 0

Tunisia left with just one keeper after FIFA refuse appeal

TVCN 0

Death toll in Tunisian migrant ship accident rises to more than 60 – IOM

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies