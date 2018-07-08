Home News Christians urged to be part of politics, governance
Christians urged to be part of politics, governance
Christians urged to be part of politics, governance

Image result for Christians urged to be part of politics, governanceAn appeal has gone out to Christians across the country to be part of politics and governance of Nigeria in order to bring in fresh ideas backed with teachings and principles laid down by God as solutions to problems confronting the country.

A clergyman, Bishop Taiwo Akinola made this known while speaking about the state of the nation.

He appealed to those in position of authority and also security agents to put more efforts into their fights against killer herdsmen, militia and those responsible for killings in different parts of the country.

 

