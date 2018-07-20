Home News Confusion in Osun SDP as Omisore, Atanda, lay claim to governorship ticket
Image result for Crisis in Osun SDP as two governorship candidates emergeTwo factions of Social Democratic Party in Osun state have held parallel primaries and produced two different party’s candidates as Political parties prepare for the September 22nd Governorship election in the State.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that a faction produced Iyiola Omisore while the second faction picked Muniru Atanda as its candidate.

The race to succeed Governor Rauf Aregbesola in Osun state has started and politicians from different political parties are struggling to produce the next Governor.

One of the major political parties in Osun State is the Social Democratic Party (SDP), but despite the prospects of the party, it appears it is heading for the rocks due to irreconcilable differences that have led to creation of factions within the party structure. One is led by Bayo Faforiji while the other is being led by Ademola Ishola.

They held separate primaries and produced separate governorship candidates with each of them claiming to have the support of the national leadership of the party in Abuja.

While speaking on who has the direct endorsement of the national leadership of the party, the SDP chieftains reacted this way.

