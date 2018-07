A federal high court sitting in Owerri has cancelled Imo all progressive congress, congress that was held in Owerri and ordered that a fresh congress be conducted in the state to usher in new APC party exco.

Justice Lewis Allagoa who Presided over court said that party should fix a new date to conduct fresh congress.

Counsel for the Plaintiffs Mr. Chidozie Ogunji said the Court judgment has vindicated them that there was no congress in Imo state as claimed by some part members.

