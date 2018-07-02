Court grants ex-NSA Dasuki N200m bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), from the custody of the Department of State Service where he had been detained for two and a half years.

Delivering judgment in the suit filed by the ex-NSA in March this year, presiding judge justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ruled that his detention since December 29, 2015, amounted to a violation of his right to liberty.

The judge, who rejected the ex-NSA’s prayer for N5bn damages granted him bail in the sum of N200m with two sureties who must either be a civil servant of a minimum of Grade Level 16 in the Federal Civil Service or private citizens who have landed properties in the municipal areas of Abuja.

She ruled that the Federal Government’s contention that Dasuki was being kept in custody on the grounds of his alleged threat to national security and his alleged ongoing investigation for money laundering did not warrant “abrogating his right”.

