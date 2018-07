An Osun State High Court has refused to grant an experte motion seeking to set aside last the primary that produced him as the PDP’s governorship candidate.

Delivering the ruling in the suit brought by two members of the party, Justice David Oladimeji said doing so would amount to infringement of Adeleke’s right, because he has not been served any motion on notice to present his certificate before the Court.

The matter has been adjoined to Wednesday the 1st of August for further hearing.

Share this: Tweet