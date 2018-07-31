Court stops swearing in of new Deputy Governor of Imo state.

A High Court in Owerri, has stopped the swearing-in of Calistus Ekenze as the new Deputy Governor of Imo state.

The court ruling came in on Tuesday morning just as Ekenze was about to be sworn in.

The Attorney-General of the state, informed those gathered for the ceremony about the ruling which halted the process.

Top government officials had started gathering at for the swearing-in but just after 12 pm, news of the court order stopped the swearing-in

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorcha had nominated Ekenze as deputy governor after the impeachment of Eze Madumere

