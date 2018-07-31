Home News Court stops swearing in of new Deputy Governor of Imo state.
Court stops swearing in of new Deputy Governor of Imo state.
News
Nigeria
0

Court stops swearing in of new Deputy Governor of Imo state.

0
0
now viewing

Court stops swearing in of new Deputy Governor of Imo state.

now playing

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

now playing

Kwara APC rejects dissolution of party executives

now playing

Nigeria external reserves dips by 0.30%

now playing

Nigeria's economy projected to grow more slowly as investors hold off

now playing

EFCC to probe Governor Samuel Ortom

A High Court in Owerri, has stopped the swearing-in of Calistus Ekenze as the new Deputy Governor of Imo state.

The court ruling came in on Tuesday morning just as Ekenze was about to be sworn in.

The Attorney-General of the state, informed those gathered for the ceremony about the ruling which halted the process.

Top government officials had started gathering at for the swearing-in but just after 12 pm, news of the court order stopped the swearing-in

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorcha had nominated Ekenze as deputy governor after the impeachment of Eze Madumere

Related Posts

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

TVCN 0

Kwara APC rejects dissolution of party executives

TVCN 0

Nigeria external reserves dips by 0.30%

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies