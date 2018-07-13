CPPP distances self from CUPP coalition

The Coalition of Progressive Political Parties has denounced its addition to the list of political parties that signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a coalition with the Peoples Democratic party. This is part of the reactions that continue to trail the emergence of the Coalition of the United political parties that include the Peoples Democratic Party and forty-two others.

Some political parties in the course of the week had come out individually to distance themselves from the CUPP coalition, midwifed by the PDP.

Now a coalition of Political parties along with its members, is joining the fray.

The Coalition of Progressive Political Parties was formed in 2014 just before the 2015 elections, to counter the coalition formed by the PDP then.

Members express surprise that their names were included in the coalition with PDP despite the fact that they were not part of the signatories of the new body . They insist that their stand has not changed since 2015.

The party representatives accuse the PDP of being economical with the truth insisting that their form of politics run contrary to that run by the PDP who have not stated a cogent mission, this new coalition is out to achieve.

The parties at this meeting are: Accord Party, NEPP, APDA, PDM, FJP,NNPP, FDP, HDP, ACPN, NAC, SNP, DPP, APA, NPC, UPP, NPM, UPN, and NDLP.

20 out of 68 registered political parties have distanced themselves from the CUPP coalition leaving thirty-four in the fold. They insist they are progressives who will lend their weight to tilting the balance to where victory swings in 2019.

