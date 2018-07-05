Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees $88m shock Juventus Move

Real Madrid and Portuguese World Footballer of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to join Juventus and will be unveiled on Saturday, with an agreement in place for a four-year contract worth €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) per season.

After beating Liverpool in the Champions League final, in Kiev, Ronaldo came out to say that he was unsure about his future with Los Blancos:

“Now to enjoy, and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that they are on my side, it was very nice to be in Madrid,” he told reporters.

SKY SOURCES: Real Madrid considering offer in region of £88m from Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. #SSN pic.twitter.com/k8RJfCyv5n — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 4, 2018

