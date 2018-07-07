Croatia knock out Russia on penalties

The 2018 World Cup host Country, Russia, have crashed out of the tournament after losing 3-4 on penalty shootout to Croatia on Saturday.

The World Cup quarter-final between the two teams went to penalties on Saturday after the match finished 2-2 in extra-time following a dramatic late equaliser by Mario Fernandes

Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from a distance to give Russia the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.

Domagoj Vida broke the deadlock in extra-time, getting his head to the ball from a corner to score in the 101st minute but Fernandes headed home from a free-kick just five minutes before the end in Sochi.

Share this: Tweet



