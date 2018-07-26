Home Health Customs impounds 498 cartons of Codeine cough syrup
Customs impounds 498 cartons of Codeine cough syrup
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Customs impounds 498 cartons of Codeine cough syrup

0
0
now viewing

Customs impounds 498 cartons of Codeine cough syrup

now playing

FG places ban on production of codeine containing syrups In Nigeria

now playing

Customs vows to stamp out smuggling in Taraba, Adamawa

now playing

Customs blames porous borders for increasing smuggling

now playing

Customs seizes N400m worth of fake drugs

now playing

Customs impounds 244 bales of second hand clothing

Image result for Customs impounds 498 cartons of Codeine cough syrupMore than 100,000 bottles of Codeine cough syrup have been impounded by operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs.

The banned drugs packed in 500 cartons were intercepted along Ijebu Ode – Ore road.

The controller of the federal operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos, Mohammed Uba, said the two suspects had been arrested and detained in a Customs cell in connection to the seizure.
Uba said: “You will recall that the federal government banned any importation of cough syrup that contains codeine. “The drugs and suspects will be handed over to NAFDAC for further investigation and possible prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction.
“The fight against drug abuse and illicit drugs is a collective effort and if all hands are on deck, we will make our nation a drug free society,” Uba said.
Related Posts

FG places ban on production of codeine containing syrups In Nigeria

TVCN 0

Customs vows to stamp out smuggling in Taraba, Adamawa

TVCN 0

Customs blames porous borders for increasing smuggling

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies