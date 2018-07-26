Customs impounds 498 cartons of Codeine cough syrup

More than 100,000 bottles of Codeine cough syrup have been impounded by operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs.

The banned drugs packed in 500 cartons were intercepted along Ijebu Ode – Ore road.

The controller of the federal operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos, Mohammed Uba, said the two suspects had been arrested and detained in a Customs cell in connection to the seizure.

Uba said: “You will recall that the federal government banned any importation of cough syrup that contains codeine. “The drugs and suspects will be handed over to NAFDAC for further investigation and possible prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The fight against drug abuse and illicit drugs is a collective effort and if all hands are on deck, we will make our nation a drug free society,” Uba said.

