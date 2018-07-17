Customs insists on relentless warfare against smuggling

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hammed Ali has reacted to the recent interception of thousands of rounds of ammunition in Lagos and Minna.

The Customs CG spoke exclusively to TVC News Correspondent Ifunanya Eze and maintained that the Customs will not relent in the war against smuggling.

He also warned smugglers that Customs officers will henceforth defend themselves against life threatening acts of provocation.

After attending a seminar on the Released Time studies organised by the World Customs Organisation in Lagos, the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali did an on the spot inspection of seizures made by operatives of the federal operations unit, zone A.

Commending the federal operations unit zone A for its giant strides in anti smuggling campaign, comptroller general Ali charged officers to be diligent and professional while performing their statutory duties.

He urged them to protect themselves when their lives are threatened.

Reacting to the recent uncovering of thousands of live ammunition in Lagos and Minna, the Customs CG revealed that intelligence gathering located where the dangerous imports came from.

Comptroller General Hameed Ali insists that customs is on the trail of those behind the importation of arms and ammunition into the country and stated that those arrested are already being prosecuted.

