Home News Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12
Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12
News
Nigeria
0

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

0
0
now viewing

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

now playing

Court grants ex-NSA Dasuki N200m bail

now playing

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Borno

now playing

Tanker fire: Lagos announces preliminary findings, restricts tankers movement

now playing

Plateau Killings: Military task force relocates hqtrs to Barkin Ladi 

now playing

Buhari to address AU on anti-graft

Image result for Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker blast rises to 12

The death toll from the tanker explosion at the Otedola bridge axis of Berger in Lagos has risen to 12.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris made this known while briefing jounalists in Alausa, asked family members of victims of the black thursday tanker explosion in the state, to come forward for DNA analysis, before the remains of the victims, can be released for burial.

Jide Idris also said, one out of the five victims taken to Gbagada General Hospital has passed on while others are responding to treatment.

Lagos to prosecute Owner, driver

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government is perfecting plans to prosecute the owner and driver of the fuel tanker.

Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal revealed this while briefing reporters at the end of the Security Council Meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, had written to the police commissioner at the weekend, to advise him on the relevant provisions of the law that could guide the ongoing investigation that would lead to possible prosecution.

Confirming receipt of the letter, Edgal said investigations into the incident were ongoing, adding that government would not allow vehicles that pose a serious danger to residents on the road.

Related Posts

Court grants ex-NSA Dasuki N200m bail

TVCN 0

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Borno

TVCN 0

Tanker fire: Lagos announces preliminary findings, restricts tankers movement

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies