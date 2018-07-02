Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

The death toll from the tanker explosion at the Otedola bridge axis of Berger in Lagos has risen to 12.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris made this known while briefing jounalists in Alausa, asked family members of victims of the black thursday tanker explosion in the state, to come forward for DNA analysis, before the remains of the victims, can be released for burial.

Jide Idris also said, one out of the five victims taken to Gbagada General Hospital has passed on while others are responding to treatment.

Lagos to prosecute Owner, driver

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government is perfecting plans to prosecute the owner and driver of the fuel tanker.

Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal revealed this while briefing reporters at the end of the Security Council Meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, had written to the police commissioner at the weekend, to advise him on the relevant provisions of the law that could guide the ongoing investigation that would lead to possible prosecution.

Confirming receipt of the letter, Edgal said investigations into the incident were ongoing, adding that government would not allow vehicles that pose a serious danger to residents on the road.

