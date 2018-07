Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom said he will meet with the national working committee of the All Progressives Congress by 3pm today (Wednesday) to discuss his political future with the party.

Ortom disclosed this after a closed door meeting with the Kwara state governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

He said after the meeting he will still meet his people who will eventually determine his future.

