Defence HQ redeploys Commander OPSH in Plateau

Defence headquarters has approved the redeployment of Commander Special task force Operation Safe Haven Plateau, Major General Anthony Atolagbe.

Major General Augustine Chris Chukwudi is now to head the Command.

Major-General Anthony Atolagbe assumed office as the new commander of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) in Jos, Plateau state on 11th August, 2017.

He was transferred from Defence Headquaters as Director, Peace Keeping and Operations and took over from Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas who was then transferred to Army Headquarters as Chief of Logistics Department.

Under his command, he was able to stabilize the herders-host community relationship through ensuring stakeholder participation in peace and conflict resolution

