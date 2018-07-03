Home News Delta Assembly aspirant, Mulade reels out 5-point agenda
Delta Assembly aspirant, Mulade reels out 5-point agenda
Delta Assembly aspirant, Mulade reels out 5-point agenda

Delta Assembly aspirant, Mulade reels out 5-point agenda

Image result for Delta Assembly aspirant, Mulade reels out 5-point agendaWarri South-West Constituency top contender, Sheriff Mulade has enlisted uniting the Ijaws and Itsekiri for peaceful co-existence in Delta state as one of the five agenda i elected as lawmaker.

At a News Conference in Warri, the Peoples Democratic Party House of Assembly hopeful also promised to compel International Oil Companies to apply global environmental practices in the area.

Ovieteme George reports that the Peoples Democratic Party Warri South-West Constituency hopeful has concluded his consultation visit to respected monarchs and notable Ijaw leaders in the area and even beyond.

Sheriff Mulade throws his hat into the ring with a 5-point agenda.

The academic well-being of the youth and sports development also feature in the five point agenda, but preserving and protecting the environment cannot be overlooked by the Kokodiagbene-born Niger Delta activist.

Sheriff Mulade had earlier paid a courtesy visit on the Delta PDP Chairman in Sapele.

Mulade is also drumming support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy Kingsley Otuaro.

