Home International Direct telephone connection restored between long-time foes Ethiopia and Eritrea
Direct telephone connection restored between long-time foes Ethiopia and Eritrea
International
World News
0

Direct telephone connection restored between long-time foes Ethiopia and Eritrea

0
0
now viewing

Direct telephone connection restored between long-time foes Ethiopia and Eritrea

now playing

U.S. to send FBI experts to investigate Ethiopia blast

now playing

Second person dies following Saturday's grenade attack at Ethiopia rally- Minister

Ethiopia-Protest-TVCNews
now playing

Ethiopians protest incarceration of opposition politicians

ETHIOPIA-CLASHES-TVCNEWS
now playing

Week of clashes in eastern Ethiopia kill 50, displace 50,000: officials

Chala-Beyo-Ethiopia-tvcnews
now playing

Ethiopian athlete Chala Beyo banned for assault on coach

Direct international telephone connection was restored on Sunday between Ethiopia and Eritrea “for the first time after two decades”.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister’s chief of staff wrote the statement on Twitter after a summit between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afkwerki began.

The meeting was the first of its kind between the leaders of the two neighbors and bitter rivals in the Horn of Africa, who went to war with each other and broke off diplomatic relations in 1998.

Related Posts

U.S. to send FBI experts to investigate Ethiopia blast

TVCN 0

Second person dies following Saturday’s grenade attack at Ethiopia rally- Minister

TVCN 0
Ethiopia-Protest-TVCNews

Ethiopians protest incarceration of opposition politicians

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies