Don says Succession plan key to enterprise growth

A professor at the International Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development, Olajumoke Familoni, said fundamental leadership traits are necessary for sustainable business development in Africa.

The University don disclosed this in Lagos at a business focused training.

Prof. Familoni said start-up family businesses and medium scale enterprises must be insulated from inefficient management decisions which often cause their collapse.

She recommends succession plans for businesses, noting that family members must be guided to take such ventures across generations.

Share this: Tweet



