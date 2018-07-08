Home News Education, Agriculture will solve herdsmen crisis – N/West governors
Education, Agriculture will solve herdsmen crisis – N/West governors
News
Nigeria
0

Education, Agriculture will solve herdsmen crisis – N/West governors

0
0
now viewing

Education, Agriculture will solve herdsmen crisis – N/West governors

now playing

Yari vows to deal with Cattle Rustlers, Armed bandits

now playing

Catholics hold peaceful protest nationwide over killings

now playing

Genocide allegation: Army clears self, denies Danjuma's claims

now playing

Armed bandits kill 10 in Birnin-Gwari communities

now playing

45 people killed in midday attack on Kaduna village

Image result for Armed banditry, killings worsened by activities in north central - N/West govsGovernors across Northwest Nigeria have agreed to address the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in some parts of the country would be properly addressed through education and agriculture.

The governors also said cattle rustling, armed banditry and killings in northwest have been worsened by activities in the north central and southern regions.

At a meeting in Kaduna, they noted that disagreements between farmers and herders in such regions have forced cattle to be repatriated to the Northwest.

Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari said there would be no complaints, but that agriculture and education would be used to address the issues.

Masari commended military personnel for keeping the peace in the region.

Related Posts

Yari vows to deal with Cattle Rustlers, Armed bandits

TVCN 0

Catholics hold peaceful protest nationwide over killings

TVCN 0

Genocide allegation: Army clears self, denies Danjuma’s claims

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies