Education, Agriculture will solve herdsmen crisis – N/West governors

Governors across Northwest Nigeria have agreed to address the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in some parts of the country would be properly addressed through education and agriculture.

The governors also said cattle rustling, armed banditry and killings in northwest have been worsened by activities in the north central and southern regions.

At a meeting in Kaduna, they noted that disagreements between farmers and herders in such regions have forced cattle to be repatriated to the Northwest.

Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari said there would be no complaints, but that agriculture and education would be used to address the issues.

Masari commended military personnel for keeping the peace in the region.

