Home News EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money laundering
EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money laundering
News
Nigeria
0

EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money laundering

0
0
now viewing

EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money laundering

now playing

Human rights groups commend INEC on conduct of Ekiti election

now playing

Anambra residents fault INEC over Ekiti governorship poll

now playing

Ekiti governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, receives certificate of return

now playing

#EkitiVotes: INEC to transmit election results electronically

now playing

EFCC holds walk against graft

Image result for EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money launderingThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has dragged three staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to court for allegedly receiving a sum N179m (one hundred and seventy nine million Naira) during the 2015 general election.

The INEC staff were arraigned on an eight count charge bordering on money laundering and receiving money illegally.

Rasheed Rasheed who witnessed the trial at the federal High court in Ikoyi.reports that the suspects were brought before Justice Muslim Hassan on the allegation of receiving a total of N179m (One hundred and Seventy Nine million Naira” to pervert the electoral process in 2015.

The three accused persons Yemi Akinwonmi, Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo were arraigned on an eight-count charge ranging from money laundering to receiving monies which are proceeds of fraud.

While the the defence counsel pushed for the bail application of the suspects orally based on the fact that they are on national service, he also asked the court to remand the suspects in EFCC custody.

Justice Muslim Hassan adjourned the case to Monday August 6, when the bail application will also be argued.

The accused persons were ordered to be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing for bail.

 

Related Posts

Human rights groups commend INEC on conduct of Ekiti election

TVCN 0

Anambra residents fault INEC over Ekiti governorship poll

TVCN 0

Ekiti governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, receives certificate of return

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies