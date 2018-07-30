EFCC arraigns Ogun INEC officials over money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has dragged three staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to court for allegedly receiving a sum N179m (one hundred and seventy nine million Naira) during the 2015 general election.

The INEC staff were arraigned on an eight count charge bordering on money laundering and receiving money illegally.

Rasheed Rasheed who witnessed the trial at the federal High court in Ikoyi.reports that the suspects were brought before Justice Muslim Hassan on the allegation of receiving a total of N179m (One hundred and Seventy Nine million Naira” to pervert the electoral process in 2015.

The three accused persons Yemi Akinwonmi, Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo were arraigned on an eight-count charge ranging from money laundering to receiving monies which are proceeds of fraud.

While the the defence counsel pushed for the bail application of the suspects orally based on the fact that they are on national service, he also asked the court to remand the suspects in EFCC custody.

Justice Muslim Hassan adjourned the case to Monday August 6, when the bail application will also be argued.

The accused persons were ordered to be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing for bail.

