The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC took to the streets in Port Harcourt to drum up public support for the Federal Government’s anti-corruption campaign.

The street walk was organized in commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day.

The theme this year focuses on placing the continent on the path of transformation by winning the fight against corruption.

The EFCC said this can only be achieved when citizens work in synergy with government.

