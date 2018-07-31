EFCC to probe Governor Samuel Ortom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to probe the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The anti- graft agency says more than N20bn State funds have been allegedly laundered under his watch

EFCC Investigators said they discovered the money was withdrawn from four bank accounts operated by the Benue State government from June 2015 to March 2018.

The EFCC said the funds were laundered through several N10m withdrawals within two days after the accounts received money from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee.

The EFCC said records show that three Benue State government officials made several withdrawals depleting the bank accounts.

