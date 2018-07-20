Egypt adjourns Morsi’s trial

The Cairo Criminal Court has adjourned the trial of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and other defendants until 5 August in the case known as “trespassing Egypt’s eastern borders”.

Morsi, who hails from the Muslim Brotherhood, was the country’s first democratically-elected civilian president. Since he was ousted in a military coup by his then-defence minister Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in 2013, Morsi as well as hundreds of members and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood group have faced a string of trials in court cases described by human rights groups as “political”.

Following the coup, Egyptian authorities also launched an unprecedented crackdown on opponents and critics, carrying out extrajudicial arrests, enforced disappearances and other violations.

