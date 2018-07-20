Home International Egypt adjourns Morsi’s trial
Egypt adjourns Morsi's trial
Egypt adjourns Morsi’s trial

Egypt adjourns Morsi’s trial

Egypt passes bill to block popular social media accounts

Egypt set to build nuclear plant in two years

Egyptian court delays verdict in mass trial over Rabaa sit-in

Egypt's cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi

Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter

The Cairo Criminal Court has adjourned the trial of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and other defendants until 5 August in the case known as “trespassing Egypt’s eastern borders”.

Morsi, who hails from the Muslim Brotherhood, was the country’s first democratically-elected civilian president. Since he was ousted in a military coup by his then-defence minister Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in 2013, Morsi as well as hundreds of members and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood group have faced a string of trials in court cases described by human rights groups as “political”.

Following the coup, Egyptian authorities also launched an unprecedented crackdown on opponents and critics, carrying out extrajudicial arrests, enforced disappearances and other violations.

