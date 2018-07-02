Home Business Egypt set to build nuclear plant in two years
Egypt set to build nuclear plant in two years
Business
International
World News
0

Egypt set to build nuclear plant in two years

0
0
now viewing

Egypt set to build nuclear plant in two years

now playing

Egyptian court delays verdict in mass trial over Rabaa sit-in

now playing

Egypt's cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi

now playing

Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter

now playing

Egypt refers 555 to military court on terror-related charges

Sisi-TVCNews
now playing

Egypt's Sisi wins 92 pct of votes in presidential election, initial result shows

Egypt said on Sunday that construction of its first nuclear power plant, to be built by Russia,will begin in the next two to two-and-a-half years.

The 4,800 megawatt (MW) capacity plant at Dabaa in the north of the country, aims to be up and running by 2026, a spokesman for the energy and electricity ministry told Reuters.

Moscow and Cairo signed an agreement in 2015 for Russia to build a nuclear power plant in Egypt, with Russia extending a loan to Egypt to cover the cost of construction.

Egypt’s official gazette said in 2016 the loan was worth $25 billion and would finance 85 percent of the value of each work contract, services and equipment shipping. Egypt would fund the remaining 15 percent.

Related Posts

Egyptian court delays verdict in mass trial over Rabaa sit-in

TVCN 0

Egypt’s cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi

TVCN 0

Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies