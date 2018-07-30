Home News Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment notice
Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment notice
Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment notice

Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment notice

Image result for Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment noticeThe crisis in the Benue State House of Assembly has taken a new turn as eight lawmakers served an impeachment notice on Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ortom defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party five days ago and days after 23 PDP lawmakers impeached Speaker Terkimbi Ikyange.  He was accused of failing to carry other members along in legislative activities.

The plot to oust the governor is reportedly being coordinated by Terkimbi Ikyange who was removed as speaker of the assembly last week.

Image result for Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment notice

Ikyange said the house has given a seven-day ultimatum to the governor to respond to all charges of alleged misconduct and corruption.

The eight lawmakers also took control of the premises of the state parliament with the support of the police, Tahav Agerzua, a spokesperson for Mr Ortom said.

“They have taken over the House of Assembly and served the governor an impeachment notice despite a court order forbidding them from doing so,” Mr Agerzua told Journalists in Makurdi on Monday,” Agerzua said.

 

