Home International Eight migrants found dead in lorry container in western Libya
Eight migrants found dead in lorry container in western Libya
International
World News
0

Eight migrants found dead in lorry container in western Libya

0
0
now viewing

Eight migrants found dead in lorry container in western Libya

now playing

At least 100 feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya

Rescued-Migrants-TVCNews
now playing

Libyan coastguard picks up almost 1,000 migrants in one day

now playing

More than 69 million displaced refugees worldwide - UNHCR

now playing

Spain offers to dock migrant ship at heart of Italy-Malta standoff

now playing

Our country will no longer be 'Europe's refugee camp'- new Italy govt.

Eight migrants including six children were found dead on Monday after suffocating from petrol fumes while packed into a lorry container on the west Libyan coast, authorities said.

Another 90 migrants recovered from the container were in critical condition and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment, the security directorate in the town of Zuwara said in a statement.

Zuwara is one of the points along Libya’s western coastline where smugglers and traffickers hold migrants before putting them on boats to try to cross to Europe.

The migrants were from various sub-Saharan African and Arab countries, as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh, the statement said. They had been shut inside a refrigerated container designed for transporting meat or fish which was found just outside Zuwara, close to the Mellitah oil and gas complex.

Zuwara is about 110km (68 miles) from the capital, Tripoli.

“As a result of the length of time they were suffocated, eight of them died including six children, one woman and a young man,” the security directorate said, adding that gallons of petrol had been found in the container.

It posted pictures of at least nine plastic jerry cans inside the container, as well as a pile of life-jackets apparently intended for use in a boat crossing.

Daytime temperatures in northwest Libya have been in the mid to high 30s Celsius in recent days.

Smugglers and traffickers took advantage of Libya’s lawlessness to send hundreds of thousands of migrants to Italy over the past four years, though flows have slowed since last summer due to an Italian-backed crackdown on smuggling networks.

Related Posts

At least 100 feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya

TVCN 0
Rescued-Migrants-TVCNews

Libyan coastguard picks up almost 1,000 migrants in one day

TVCN 0

More than 69 million displaced refugees worldwide – UNHCR

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies