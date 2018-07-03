Home #Ekiti2018 Ekiti 2018: Fayemi meets state workers, promises better future
Ekiti 2018: Fayemi meets state workers, promises better future
#Ekiti2018
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ekiti 2018: Fayemi meets state workers, promises better future

0
0
now viewing

Ekiti 2018: Fayemi meets state workers, promises better future

now playing

Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging

now playing

#Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education

now playing

Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate presents six-point manifesto

now playing

Ekiti CDAs endorse Fayemi for governor

now playing

#Ekiti2018: LP governorship candidate meets pensioners

Image result for Ekiti 2018: Fayemi meets state workers, promises better futureThe governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has assured state workers of timely payment of their salaries as it was during his first tenure.

Fayemi met with the workers in Ado-Ekiti at an interface forum with the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ekiti branch where he promised to make the payment of over the salaries owed by the current administration his priority when elected.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that for a while now, the political space in Ekiti state has been dotted with
the claim of Kayode Fayemi’s non-cordial relationship with the state work force. The forum however provided the opportunity for workers to meet with Kayode Fayemi to put issues in the right perspective.

The workers’ leadership said the interface is pertinent so as for the workers to have input in governance.

Setting the record straight, Fayemi took time to explain the reasons behind the Teachers Assessment test introduced during his first term.

As the workers lament about being owed backlog of salaries by the current administration, Fayemi promised to make the payment of outstanding salaries his priority if elected.

The Kayode Fayemi campaign team had earlier met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state and other associations who promised to support the aspiration of Kayode Fayemi

Related Posts

Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging

TVCN 0

#Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education

TVCN 0

Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate presents six-point manifesto

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies