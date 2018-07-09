Home #Ekiti2018 Ekiti 2018: INEC charges stakeholders on credible electoral process
Image result for Ekiti 2018: INEC charges stakeholders on credible electoral processThe Election Stakeholders’ meeting by the Independent National Electoral Commission – INEC in respect of Saturday’s Governorship Election in the state ended abruptly as representatives of the parties took the floor.

TVC News Correspondent, Akin Ogunmola reports that the the meeting in the Ekiti State capital had in attendance the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris as well as the Governorship candidates and leaders of the parties participating in the election, as well as a sizeable number of members and supporters of the major political parties present in and around the hall.

Both the INEC boss and the Police Chief assured the parties of their preparedness to play their parts for a peaceful and credible election.

Affirmation of peace conduct by the Governorship candidates and the party leaders is the main reason for the stakeholders meeting but this could not hold as rival parties did not allow each other the place to talk.

The PDP Governorship Candidate and the APC Spokesman comment on the way the stakeholders meeting turned out.

One assurance from the stakeholders meeting is that the stage is set for Saturday’s Governorship election in Ekiti State.

