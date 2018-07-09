Home News Ekiti 2018: Okada riders rally support for Fayemi
Ekiti 2018: Okada riders rally support for Fayemi
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ekiti 2018: Okada riders rally support for Fayemi

0
0
now viewing

Ekiti 2018: Okada riders rally support for Fayemi

now playing

Ekiti 2018: Fayemi meets state workers, promises better future

now playing

Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging

now playing

#Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education

now playing

Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate presents six-point manifesto

now playing

Ekiti CDAs endorse Fayemi for governor

Image result for Ekiti Okada ridersThe candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has debunked the rumour that he is going to ban commercial motorcycling in the state if elected.

He said this during a solidarity visit paid to him by the motorcyclists in Isan Ekiti.

TVC News Correspondent, Rasheed Rasheed reports that leaders of commercial motorcyclists in Ekiti state converged on Isan Ekiti, the hometown of Kayode Fayemi in a show of solidarity to his aspiration stating the reasons they want him to come back as governor.

Ekiti Elders Forum appeals

Ekiti Elders Forum is appealing to concerned parties to ensure that Saturday’s governorship election is conducted peacefully.

The elders led by Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi said this will allow the best and acceptable candidate emerge victorious.

They also appealed to traditional rulers to ensure that thugs are not recruited for the election under their domains.

 

Related Posts

Ekiti 2018: Fayemi meets state workers, promises better future

TVCN 0

Ekiti 2018: APC vows to resist any attempt at rigging

TVCN 0

#Ekiti2018: APC promises free primary, Secondary education

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies