Ekiti 2018: Okada riders rally support for Fayemi

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has debunked the rumour that he is going to ban commercial motorcycling in the state if elected.

He said this during a solidarity visit paid to him by the motorcyclists in Isan Ekiti.

TVC News Correspondent, Rasheed Rasheed reports that leaders of commercial motorcyclists in Ekiti state converged on Isan Ekiti, the hometown of Kayode Fayemi in a show of solidarity to his aspiration stating the reasons they want him to come back as governor.

Ekiti Elders Forum appeals

Ekiti Elders Forum is appealing to concerned parties to ensure that Saturday’s governorship election is conducted peacefully.

The elders led by Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi said this will allow the best and acceptable candidate emerge victorious.

They also appealed to traditional rulers to ensure that thugs are not recruited for the election under their domains.

