Ekiti election: Secondus leads protest to NASS over alleged police attack on Fayose

A pro People’s Democratic Party demonstration has been held at the main entrance of the National Assembly against the alleged brutality of the police on the party’s supporters in Ekiti State.

The party chairman, Uche Secondus who led the protesters to the National Assembly to petition the lawmakers against the police; and alleged plot to rig the Ekiti governorship election, were stopped by security officers at the gate.

On Tuesday, armed police officers numbering more than 50 cordoned off the entrance to the Ekiti State Government house, restricting movement in and out.

PDP Chieftain advises INEC

A one time chieftain of the party, Akinloye Kola-Balogun has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,to distance itself from the current executive of people’s Democratic Party, PDP in Osun State

He noted that the Congress that produced the new Executive of PDP in Osun state was not in accordance with the party’s constitution as INEC did not supervise the process.

Kola-Balogun also said any action by the new executive of pdp in Osun state is illegal and which tantamount to contempt of court proceedings.

