Ekiti governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, receives certificate of return
Ekiti state Governor-elect Kayode Fayemi and his deputy Bisi Egbeyemi have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The ceremony took place at the state INEC headquarters along new Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi, who represented the All Progressives Congress in the election, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and 33 other candidates to win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Fayemi will take the oath of office on October 16.

 

