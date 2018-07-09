Ekiti Guber Poll: APC distributes free fuel ahead PMB’s arrival

Ahead of the grand campaign rally of the all progressives congress in Ekiti state, preparations are now in top gear.

One of those preparations was the free distribution of premium motor spirit to commercial motorcyclists in ado-ekiti by the All Progressives Congress.

In the twilight of Kayode Fayemi’s regime in 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari was in Ekiti state to inaugurate some projects executed by the Fayemi administration.

With the mega rally of the APC in the air, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Ekiti state as president of the federal republic of Nigeria and all preparations are in top gear by party faithful.

Commercial motorcyclists are also preparing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.

To this end, fuel was distributed freely to them from the JKF campaign organization. The riders in appreciation of the gesture recall their experience under the current administration. Organisers of the free fuel say the distribution is pertinent in order to make the PDP see the overwhelming support enjoyed by the APC and Kayode fayemi.

Meanwhile, Kayode Fayemi has continued to meet organizations ahead Saturday. Meeting with heads of private schools in the state, Fayemi promised to abolish the financial burden placed on them by the present government.

With President Muhammadu buhari expected to lead the final campaign of Kayode Fayemi, the stage is no doubt set for the July the 14th gubernatorial poll.

