EkitiVotes: Deputy Senate leader queries deployment of 30,000 policemen

Senate deputy leader, Bala Ibn Na’allah has queried the federal government’s decision to send 30,000 police officers to monitor the Ekiti election. He made the remark while contributing to a bill to repeal the Police Act and enact the Police Reform and other related matters Bill 2018; a bill he sponsored.

Na’allah is of the view that the policemen should be deployed to other troubled parts of the country, describing their mass deployment to Ekiti as unacceptable and a far cry from APC’s campaign

promises.

He is backed by many of his colleagues, including the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary.

They question the sincerity behind the deployment and called for accountability in the disbursement for funds for the policemen.

After the debate, the senate passed for second reading, bill to repeal and enact the Police Reform Act.?

The lawmakers are also in agreement that there is a need for an urgent review of the security architecture of the nation, believe the move to amend Police Reform Act will go a long way in addressing the issues of insecurity across the country.

They are however divided on the ?calls for creation of state police, with some of the view that funding the state police would constitute a major problem for many states in the Federation.

Police read Riot Act

The police have in the meantime read the riot act ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Deputy inspector general Habila Joshak assured that security agencies deployed in the state would be neutral and ensure a peaceful vote.

