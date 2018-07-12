Home #Ekiti2018 #EkitiVotes: Enought Is Enough, TVC News host debate
#EkitiVotes: Enought Is Enough, TVC News host debate
#Ekiti2018
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

#EkitiVotes: Enought Is Enough, TVC News host debate

0
0
now viewing

#EkitiVotes: Enought Is Enough, TVC News host debate

now playing

Ekiti election: Secondus leads protest to NASS over alleged police attack on Fayose

now playing

#EkitiVotes: Deputy Senate leader queries deployment of 30,000 policemen

now playing

1550 candidates called to the Nigerian bar

now playing

NUPENG suspends ultimatum over industrial dispute

now playing

Plateau state house of assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader

In less than 48 hours, the people of Ekiti will head to the polls to choose who governs them for the next four years.

But in saying yes to one party and pushing the others away, voters need to properly decipher what each candidate has to bring to the table.

That’s why Enough Is Enough Nigeria in partnership with TVC News organised a debate where some candidates reeled out plans on how they will govern if elected.

They also answered questions on issues pertaining to education, health, job creation and security.

The main contestants, APC’s Kayode Fayemi and PDP’s Kolapo Olusola-Eleka were absent for the debate.

Related Posts

Ekiti election: Secondus leads protest to NASS over alleged police attack on Fayose

TVCN 0

#EkitiVotes: Deputy Senate leader queries deployment of 30,000 policemen

TVCN 0

1550 candidates called to the Nigerian bar

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies