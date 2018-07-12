EkitiVotes: Enought Is Enough, TVC News host debate

In less than 48 hours, the people of Ekiti will head to the polls to choose who governs them for the next four years.

But in saying yes to one party and pushing the others away, voters need to properly decipher what each candidate has to bring to the table.

That’s why Enough Is Enough Nigeria in partnership with TVC News organised a debate where some candidates reeled out plans on how they will govern if elected.

They also answered questions on issues pertaining to education, health, job creation and security.

The main contestants, APC’s Kayode Fayemi and PDP’s Kolapo Olusola-Eleka were absent for the debate.

