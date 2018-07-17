Home #Ekiti2018 #EkitiVotes: Fayose makes first public appearance as Observers release report
Image result for #EkitiVotes: Fayose makes first public appearance as Observers release reportEkiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has made his first public appearance in the state capital two days after Saturday’s Governorship Election.

Addressing the royal father, the Governor appealed to well meaning individuals and the international community to intervene as he alleged that PDP chieftains in Ekiti are being harassed.

Responding, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe appreciated the people of Ekiti for the peaceful election, he promised the Council of Traditional Rulers would take up the Governor’s complaints.

Observers present report

Accredited observers under the aegis of Coalition of All Accredited Organisations have released reports on the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election held in Ekiti state.

The group which consists of centre for credible leadership and citizen awareness, pan-african women projects, and others took turns to analyse their findings and recommendations.

They identified among other things, voting buying, use of uneducated persons as party agents, lack of proper voter education as some of issues in need of urgent attention.

