EkitiVotes: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has begun the distribution of sensitive materials in readiness for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state.

The materials which were being moved from the Ado Ekiti Branch of the Central Bank, (CBN) to the headquarters of each of the 16 Local Governments, were accompanied by fully armed security men.

As at 1pm on Thursday, long queues of INEC delivery vans were seen at the Ado Ekiti branch of the CBN, waiting for the materials.?

Spokesman of INEC in the state, Taiwo Gbadegesin says apart from using the police to secure the materials, the commission is also tracking all the vehicles that conveyed them so as to guard against possible hijack.

