EkitiVotes: INEC to transmit election results electronically

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said all is set for for the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti State.This is as more than 10,000 staff of the commission distributed sensitive materials to the 16 local government areas in the state.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News at the commission’s headquarters in Ado -Ekiti on Saturday, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji said the commission is ready to conduct free, fair and credible polls in Ekiti. He urged people of the state, espeicially those who will participate in the exercise o be law abiding.

The REC urged the electorate to turn up for early for the election which they say will begin by 8am and close by 2pm on Saturday.

Accreditation and voting will hold simultaneously and results from polling units will be transmitted electronically to the collation centres.

