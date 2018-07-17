EkitiVotes: Tinubu congratulates Fayemi, extols Eleka’s peaceful conduct

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu said the election of Kayode Fayemi in Saturday’s Ekiti gubernatorial poll was a victory for the people.

Tinubu made the declaration in a congratulatory message to Fayemi, the APC candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

He also commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olusola Kolapo-Eleka, for not resorting to violence to get his way and Governor Ayo Fayose for not crossing the line by trying to subvert the will of the people through violent means.

Fayemi won the election after securing 197,459 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Kalapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

