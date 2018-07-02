El-Rufai introduces residency card in Kaduna state

The Kaduna state government has introduced residency card for its citizens. This, according to the state governor, is to enhance service delivery to its citizens. El-Rufai said the resolve to introduce the card was to help his government in planning for social and economic programmes.

Residents who fail to get the card according to him will in the future not enjoy certain services such as basic education, healthcare or considered for land allocation.

The government officially launched its residency card program at Rigasa area of the state capital.

El-Rufai noted that governments in the past failed to use accurate data in planning which has always led to guess work in project execution but the Kaduna state governor was quick to differentiate between the

Kaduna residency card and the National Identity card.

While the latter is to identify Nigerians, the former is to help his government know those resident in the state.

Poverty reduction, healthcare and security of lives and property are areas the government said would also benefit from the data gathered.

Share this: Tweet



