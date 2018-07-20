Elder statesmen meet to tackle killings around Nigeria

Leaders of socio-cultural organizations in the country have lamented the spate of killings and other economic ills which they worry could plunge the country into anarchy, if not addressed.

The meeting in Abuja harped on the need for inclusive reforms that alleviate the problems the country is faced with.

Aside the consequences on the country at large, a former Senator from Zamfara State, Saidu Dansadau who is championing a campaign on security spoke of concerns particularly with the spike in violent attacks on communities in his state.

“If previous arrests have led to convictions, these spate of killings would have been a thing of the past”, he stated.

Also reading a letter from former President Obasanjo, the former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola lamented the ethnic polarization of the country.

At the end of the day, the forum agreed on the need for a new paradigm in the governance of the country.

Share this: Tweet



