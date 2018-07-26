Electricity distributors want privatization process reviewed

Executive director of the Association of Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan said investors and regulators of the power sector need to take a critical look at the privatisation process to enable all parties achieve desired goals.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Sunday Oduntan explained that the challenge of foreign exchange scarcity is also affecting their business, adding that government intervention remains inevitable.

He added that the survival of the power sector depends on all parties stressing that the ultimate aim is to produce incremental power that will serve all and sundry.

