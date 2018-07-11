Elzakzaky, wife arraigned in Kaduna amidst tight security

Activities were brought to a halt in Kaduna state as leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat were again brought before a high court in the state capital.

Security was tight as personnel were armed to the teeth, ready to address break down in law and order.

The duo who are standing as first and second defendants in the suit were brought to the court around 8:30am on Wednesday.

After hours, prosecuting and defence counsels told newsmen that the matter has been adjourned to August 2nd.

