Elzakzaky, wife arraigned in Kaduna amidst tight security
Elzakzaky, wife arraigned in Kaduna amidst tight security

Elzakzaky, wife arraigned in Kaduna amidst tight security

Ekiti election: Secondus leads protest to NASS over alleged police attack on Fayose

#EkitiVotes: Deputy Senate leader queries deployment of 30,000 policemen

1550 candidates called to the Nigerian bar

NUPENG suspends ultimatum over industrial dispute

Plateau state house of assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader

Activities were brought to a halt in Kaduna state as leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat were again brought before a high court in the state capital.

Security was tight as personnel were armed to the teeth, ready to address break down in law and order.

The duo who are standing as first and second defendants in the suit were brought to the court around 8:30am on Wednesday.

After hours, prosecuting and defence counsels told newsmen that the matter has been adjourned to August 2nd.

