Everton close to signing Richarlison from Watford
Everton close to signing Richarlison from Watford

Image result for Everton close to signing Richarlison from WatfordEverton are close to signing Watford’s Brazilian forward Richarlison in a deal that could eventually be worth £50m.

He signed a five-year deal with the Hornets in August 2017, arriving from Fluminense for £11.5m after starring in the Under-20 World Cup.

Everton boss Marco Silva was part of the management team that brought Richarlison to Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian forward made a big impression on his arrival to the Premier League, scoring five goals in his first 12 appearances.

A £50m deal would see Richarlison become Everton’s club-record signing, overtaking the £45m the Toffees paid for Gylfi Sigurdsson last summer.

Everton were believed to be willing to pay about £35m but there are likely to be clauses that will take the deal closer to Watford’s asking price of £50m.

