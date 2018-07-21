Everton close to signing Richarlison from Watford

Everton are close to signing Watford’s Brazilian forward Richarlison in a deal that could eventually be worth £50m.

He signed a five-year deal with the Hornets in August 2017, arriving from Fluminense for £11.5m after starring in the Under-20 World Cup.

Everton boss Marco Silva was part of the management team that brought Richarlison to Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian forward made a big impression on his arrival to the Premier League, scoring five goals in his first 12 appearances.

A £50m deal would see Richarlison become Everton’s club-record signing, overtaking the £45m the Toffees paid for Gylfi Sigurdsson last summer.

Everton were believed to be willing to pay about £35m but there are likely to be clauses that will take the deal closer to Watford’s asking price of £50m.

