Ex-Arsenal coach, Wenger, “top target for Japan”

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for the Japanese football association.

Wenger is out of work after ending his 22-year spell with the Gunners earlier this year, but the Frenchman has indicated that he wants to eventually secure another role in the sport.

Wenger will be offered the opportunity to become the new coach of Japan, with Akira Nishino set to leave the role at the end of the month.

Nishino has just helped Japan reach the last 16 of the World Cup after being brought in to replace Vahid Halilhodzic, but the nation’s governing body is keen to make a long-term appointment.

Wenger is familiar with Japanese football after spending a time with Grampus Eight between January 2015 and September 2016 before starting his reign at Arsenal.

