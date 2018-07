Elder statesman and former Minister of Finance Mallam Adamu Ciroma is dead.

He was 84 years old. Family sources said the elder statesman died in an Abuja hospital on Thursday after a protracted illness.

The deceased, a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was finance minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo administration from 1999 to 2003.

He was also minister of agriculture and managing director of New Nigerian newspapers.

